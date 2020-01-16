NMA calls for end to attacks on medical, dental practitioners

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has called on government at all levels and management of healthcare institutions to put in place genuine security measures that would put an end to the rise in the cases of assault of medical and dental practitioners and the entire health workforce.

In a statement made available to Newsdiaryonline, and signed by NMA President General, Dr. Francis Faduyile and the Secretary General, Dr. Olumuyiwa Odusote, the association expressed worry over the lukewarm responses of security agencies, management of healthcare institutions and relevant parastatals of government at all levels to this callous act.

According to Dr. Faduyile, these acts are mostly perpetrated by patients’ relations and surprisingly patients themselves, those that the practitioners sacrifice time and resources in ensuring the best of care for amidst numerous challenges in the health sector.

He noted that more worrisome is the fact that the security agents who have the responsibility to protect Nigerians including medical and dental practitioners have been found to be greatly involved in this cruelty as primary assaulters, and sometimes as co-offenders.

He added that there are recorded cases of assault by men and officers of the Nigeria Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps recently.

He therefore called on government, agencies and management of healthcare institutions to put in place measures that would stop this case of assault on the entire healthcare workforce.

“In totally condemning this barbaric act, NMA calls on Government at all levels, relevant agencies of Government and management of healthcare institutions to put in place genuine security measures that would help in putting an end to the unacceptable rise in the cases of assault of medical and dental practitioners and the entire health workforce.

“On this note, the NMA wishes to call on the Inspector General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, to urgently revisit the proposals made by the NMA at the courtesy visit to his office in 2019, especially on the need to set up a special task force to ensure 24 hours security for health workers while on duty.

“The NMA hereby direct all Affiliates and State/FCT branches of the Association to henceforth ensure that perpetrators of acts of assault on doctors are diligently prosecuted and take such further action as may be deemed necessary.

“The Nigerian Medical Association will no longer tolerate any act of assault and molestation of her members nationwide,” Faduyile warned.

The President General, also pointed out that in states including FCT and healthcare institutions where this barbaric act has assumed an alarming proportion, it is either no measure is in place to prevent occurrence or deter potential assaulters, or both.

“We also note with displeasure the disposition of relevant authorities including the management of healthcare institutions in cases where victims (healthcare workers) summon courage to seek justice.

“It is also an undisputable fact that security agencies have refused to live up to expectation in ensuring adequate security for healthcare workers and doctors while carrying out their legitimate duties in spite of previous engagements by the NMA and her State Branches as well as other stakeholders with them,” he said.

In view of the foregoing, he reminded the general public of relevant laws of the Federal Republic that prohibit assault and molestation of any form, adding that it is a criminal offence to assault any Nigerian including healthcare workers.

He also reminded Nigerians of the provisions of the National Health Act 2014 on assault, whether verbal or physical, that are unambiguous, among others.

Dr. Faduyile reiterated the commitment of Nigerian doctors to the delivery of effective healthcare to the Nigerian populace.

He however, noted that this cannot be achieved when the healthcare team works in a volatile environment with incessant threat to the lives and properties of team members.