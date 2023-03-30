NMA advises FG on appointment of Nat’l Hospital Abuja CMD

By Aderogba George

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) FCT Chapter, has appealed to the Federal Government not to allow compromise in the appointment process of substantive Chief Medical Director (CMD) for National Hospital Abuja (NHA).

Dr Charles Ugwuanyi, Chairman NMA-FCT, made the appeal at a news conference on Thursday in Abuja.

Ugwuanyi called on President Muhammadu Buhari and Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, to ensure the appointment of the CMD without further delay and follow the established processes and procedures.

According to him, the attention of NMA-FCT has been drawn to a media publication on alleged plot to compromise the process of the appointment of the CMD.

“The NMA is aware that a process of producing the next CMD for NHA has been in place since the exit of the previous CMD in March 2022 and the post is currently occupied in acting capacity.

“The NMA is very much concerned in this process which must be acknowledged by all concerned, especially the Board which is the body constitutionally charged with the responsibility, and, so that the product will be acceptable.

“This has become necessary to avoid any disharmony which will potentially impact negatively on the smooth service delivery, especially at this perilous time with mass exodus of highly trained and skilled medical professionals are leaving the country.

“It is our desire to lend our voice to the call on the Minister and President Buhari, without further delay to appoint a substantive CMD for NHA,” he said.

He said the appointment of the CMD would streamline developmental trends and high standards of medical service delivery to the Nigerian patients in Abuja in an harmonious environment. (NAN