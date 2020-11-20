NLPGA holds international conference

The Nigeria Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association (NLPGA) will hold its 10th International Annual LPG Conference on Dec. 4.
The association made the announcement in a statement issued by its President, Mr Nuhu Yakubu on Friday in Lagos.
Yakubu said the conference, which would be hosted virtually, has the theme: “LPG: Pivoting Economic Recovery for Households and Industries in Nigeria and Africa”.
According to him, the discourse will focus on interrogating industry issues, proffering actionable and measurable solutions towards achieving an accelerated Post-COVID-19 economic recovery, with gas as a pivotal enabler.
Yakubu noted that the conference’s objective was crucial to the overarching recovery-led goal of the economy following the pandemic and recent occurrences around the world.
“Owing to the economic upheavals experienced globally, it is the response of every forward-thinking organisation to identify actions and amplify sector-driven solutions towards rebuilding the economy.
“This year’s theme, topics of discussion, speakers and panelists were painstakingly selected to provide diverse, yet specific solutions targeted at adding the sector’s quota towards the economic build, ” he said.
Yakubu said beyond the affordability and safety benefits of LPG for households and industries, it was not far-fetched to state that the growing adoption of LPG would advertently result in economic growth through job and wealth creation.
He said speakers expected at the conference included Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva and other gas experts across the globe. (NAN)
