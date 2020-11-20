NLPGA holds international conference

The Nigeria Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association (NLPGA) will hold its 10th International Annual LPG Conference on Dec. 4.

The association made the announcement in a statement issued by its President, Mr Nuhu Yakubu on Friday in Lagos.

Yakubu said the conference, which would be hosted virtually, has the theme: “LPG: Pivoting Economic Recovery for Households and Industries in Nigeria and Africa”.

According to him, the discourse will focus on interrogating industry issues, proffering actionable and measurable solutions towards achieving an accelerated Post-COVID-19 economic recovery, with gas as a pivotal enabler.

Yakubu noted that the conference’s objective was crucial to the overarching recovery-led goal of the economy following the pandemic and recent occurrences around the world.