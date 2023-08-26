NLO unveil teams for NLO/Ikuuoma Super Cup





By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nationwide League One (NLO) has unveiled /listed teams that qualified from the 2023 NLO Youth League and will lock horns at the inaugural edition of the Super Cup.

The 10-day tournament will kick off on Tuesday, September 5 through Saturday, September 16, 2023, in Imo State.

The Uboma Secondary School Stadium Complex, Ihitte Uboma in Etiti LGA, Imo State will host matches of the NLO Super League.