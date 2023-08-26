NLO unveil teams for NLO/Ikuuoma Super Cup

By Chimezie Godfrey
The Nationwide League One (NLO) has unveiled /listed teams that qualified from the 2023 NLO Youth League and will lock horns at the inaugural edition of the Super Cup.
The 10-day tournament will kick off on Tuesday, September 5 through Saturday, September 16, 2023, in Imo State.
The Uboma Secondary School Stadium Complex, Ihitte Uboma in Etiti LGA, Imo State will host matches of the NLO Super League.
A total of 18 teams, which includes two wild cards are Paul E FC (FCT), TY Buratai FC (Yobe State), Palm Syrup FC (Akwa-Ibom State), Ikukuoma FC (Imo State), Divine Praise FC (Lagos State), Ablegod FC (Ondo State), JSC FC Suleja (Niger State) and Golden Albium FC (Delta State).
Others are Tudun Wada FC (Kano State), Zeal Minds FC (Benue State), DOHZ FA (Kwara State), Bare Utd FC (Gombe State), Hausawa United FC (Kano State), Discovery Academy (Kebbi State), Star Builders FC (Ogun State) and Kofar Soro FC from Katsina State.
The nation’s third-tier league listed two wild cards are Summer FC and Ave Football Club from Ihitte Uboma.
The tournament which will be keenly contested will see invited foreign scouts, and eight Sporting Directors from different leagues across the world in attendance.
However, the NLO broadcasting department will be live-streaming all matches from the championship for fans all over the world to see.