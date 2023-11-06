NLNG’s Unwavering Commitment to Local Content Development in Nigeria

Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) last weekend hosted the Nigerian Content Stakeholders Retreat at its plant complex in Bonny, in demonstration of its unwavering commitment to the advancement of local content in Nigeria.

The three days event provided a platform for the cohesion of NLNG’s vision of being a globally competitive LNG company helping to build a better Nigeria, and the goal of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) as the umpire for Nigerian Content Development.

Delivering the keynote address at the Nigerian Content and Award Ceremony, the Executive Secretary of the NCMDB, Engr Simbi Wabote expressed concern over the challenges of inadequate gas supply to the NLNG Plant and promised to support the company along the lines of approving third party gas injectors and sanctioning new deepwater gas projects. He added that “most of the marginal operators have also found gas but part of their challenge is where to send the gas.”

Engr Wabote lauded the NLNG for its remarkable success at promoting Nigerian Content, recalling that at the inception, the company’s Management level had 90 per cent expatriates and 10 per cent Nigerians.”

”However, the table has now turned the other way, with the entire Management now consisting of Nigerians” he added.

Earlier, in his welcome remarks, the NLNG Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dr Philip Mshebila, said the retreat and award ceremony was designed to reaffirm NLNG’s commitment to upholding local content development as a catalyst for the economic advancement of the nation, adding that through NLNG’s Nigerian Content policy, the company has consistently championed the development of indigenous and national economic potentials while fostering a self-sufficient and competitive workforce for sustainable development.

According to Dr Mshelbila, NLNG recognises its pivotal role in shaping the trajectory of local content development in Nigeria and restated that the company’s commitment to Nigerian Content development aligns with its profound belief in Nigeria’s boundless potentials which can be unleashed by nurturing and harnessing local talents, Nigerian companies and associated resources, that will in turn help build a stronger, more prosperous nation. This includes technology transfer, given the high-tech plant and operations of the NLNG Plant in Bonny Island.

The NLNG boss stated that while the company appreciates the outstanding contributions of major foreign partners, “we insist on capacity development and knowledge transfer to encourage Nigerian companies to get more involved in the technical processes. We want to see more partnerships with local manufacturers, more empowerment for competitive edge, more import substitution with locally manufactured spares and parts”.

Since commencement of operations in 1990, NLNG has maintained unwavering commitment to local content development through significant investment in skills development programmes that empower Nigerian workers and companies with the knowledge and expertise required to drive economic activities in the nation’s Oil and Gas sector and associated industries.

The company provides comprehensive trainings, and scholarships to cultivate local talent, while also actively engaging local vendors, to promote the growth of Nigerian businesses and bolster local economies. NLNG maintains a strong preference for sourcing goods and services locally, whenever practicable.

The company has also achieved 100% Nigerianization of its management team and over 95% Nigerian workforce that are its greatest asset, a feat it achieved through strategic local and international trainings to grow professionals of global standards.

At the award ceremony which featured outstanding local vendors who are NLNG’s business partners, the company commended NCDMB for maintaining transparent and fair regulatory frameworks which are crucial for promoting responsible business practices and growth, adding that strengthening security measures to protect critical infrastructure and operating environment will further bolster Nigeria’s private sector growth and the nation economic gains.

Highpoint of the award night was the recognition of NLNG partner companies for outstanding performance in their partnership with NLNG. Notable among them are EVOMEC Global Services Limited, Coleman Cables and Wires, A.O Brownson Enterprises, Alfred Temile LPG Tanker and Saipem Contracting Nigeria Limited.

