NLNG wins awards for local content and Train 7

Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) has won the “Local Content Company of the Year 2022” award at the ongoing 2023 Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES) in Abuja.

At an award and dinner ceremony at the State House, Abuja on Monday night, NLNG also bagged the “Gas Infrastructure Project of the year 2022” award for its Train 7 Project.

The awards were handed to NLNG’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr Philip Mshelbila, by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources Ambassador Gabriel Aduda and the Nigeria Content Development Monitoring Board (NCDMB) Executive Secretary, Engr. Simbi Wabote.

Reacting to the awards, Dr Mshelbila said they were testaments to NLNG’s unwavering commitment to building human capital and local capacity. He said further that the awards affirm the Company’s belief in the immense potential of Nigerians.

“As we continue to drive growth and create opportunities for our nation, we remain steadfast in our resolve to empower local players, nurture talent, and foster innovation. Only by investing in building capacity in the country can we truly build a brighter and more sustainable future.

“By the award of Gas Infrastructure Project of the Year 2022 for Train 7 project, we are once again reminded of our duty to not only push the boundaries of what is possible but to do so in a manner that safeguards our environment and uplifts our communities,” he added.

