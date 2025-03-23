NLNG to improve Operational Efficiency of domestic LPG supply in Nigeria

In line with its continuous improvement culture, NLNG has committed to working closely with its stakeholders to improve operational efficiency in its domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (DLPG) supply to the country.

At an engagement session recently with stakeholders in Lagos, NLNG highlighted its plans to enhance engagement and improve operational efficiency of its LPG supply through digitalisation of some of its processes which include a new platform designed to streamline regulatory processes, optimise risk management, and enhance the buyer experience. The platform will feature IT-supported relationship management, automated issue resolution, centralised real-time payments, and improved case management systems, ensuring a seamless supply process despite market shifts and external pressures.

Speaking at the session, Tolulope Longe, Manager, Commercial Contract Management, reiterated that the planned improvements will enable and consolidate NLNG’s resolve to delivering 100% of its LPG supply to the Nigerian market.

She said a strategic roadmap was in play to ensure the achievement of NLNG’s longstanding goals of LPG being accessible and available in the country, aligning with its vision of being a globally competitive energy company, improving lives sustainably. She also harped on the significance of these improvement initiatives and the Company’s push for LPG utilisation as a clean energy source alternative to kerosene and other fossil fuels.

Longe noted that the Company remained focused on growth and sustainability of the LPG market by continuously enhancing its supply processes in collaboration with offtakers. She stressed NLNG’s commitment to collaborating with stakeholders to maintain pricing stability and long-term market viability. While acknowledging industry concerns, she noted the importance of operational efficiency in meeting market demands.

NLNG aims to strengthen stakeholder engagement and improve market efficiency in the LPG sector through enhanced customer interactions, minimised schedule disruptions, timely confirmations and deliveries, and prioritisation of customers with demonstrable capacity. As it adapts to market realities, NLNG remains committed to driving sustainability and delivering lasting value to Nigerians.