NLNG inaugurates twin theatre at Jos University Teaching Hospital

The Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG ), through its Hospital Support Programme (HSP), has inaugurated a twin theatre suite, at the Accident and Emergency Unit of the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), to enhance healthcare delivery.

Mr Andy Odeh, the General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, NLNG, during the inauguration of the project, on Wednesday in Jos, said the act was the organisation’s contribution to the development of the nation’s healthcare infrastructure.

Odeh, said the objective of the organisation’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) was to boost the health care delivery system across the six geo – political zones in the country.

He revealed that the project in JUTH was conceived following a thorough needs assessment that showed the long wait list for surgical procedures due to the limited number of theatres, despite the availability of medical professionals to conduct the procedures.

Odeh, said the completed state -of the -art twin theatre would henceforth shorten the waiting period.

According to him, the completed project consisted two operating theatre suites, two scrub rooms and two preparation rooms with storage.

He further said it had a recovery room, conveniences, a linen room, nurses station, medical equipment, oxygen supply, fire fighting and prevention systems with automated doors for safety and access control.

Odeh, said the twin theater was connected to the Accident and Emergency building to ensure access to and from other existing facilities in the hospital.

He appealed to the management of JUTH to protect and make the best use of the facility for efficient service delivery.

Dr Pokop Bupwatda, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of JUTH, commended the NLNG for the project ,which commenced in 2023 with the signing of an Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU).

Bupwatda, said the completed twin theatre, would enhance proactive qualitative health care service delivery in the hospital as the patients waiting time for surgeries would drastically be reduced.

He appealed for further interventions for the provision of CT scans and MRI facilities.

In his remarks, Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau commended NLNG for choosing JUTH as one of the hospitals in its HSP project.

Mutfwang, said the twin theatre would improve the quality of health care service delivery and in turn would reduce the patients waiting period in which many lives would be saved.

He commended the management and staff of JUTH, for offering qualitative services despite its challenges .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that JUTH’s project is one of six projects in the second phase of the programme which commenced in January 2023.(NAN)