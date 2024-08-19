NLNG inaugurates 10,000 tonnes galvanise plant for Train 7 project

By Desmond Ejibas

The Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) has inaugurated a 10,000 tonnes per annum galvanise plant for its Train 7 project in Rivers.

The Manager, Corporate Communications, Sophia Horsfall made the disclosure in a statement in Port Harcourt on Monday.

The statement said that the plant was inaugurated by Felix Ogbe, the Executive Secretary, Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board.

According to the statement, Ogbe said at the inauguration that the new plant, built by an indigenous company, would boost Nigeria’s galvanising capacity to about 180,000 tonnes annually.

“The facility will serve the oil and gas industry, telecommunications, power, transport and other sectors that require galvanised materials.

“Galvanising is important because it protects materials against corrosion, it extends the service life of steel and enhances cost-effectiveness and safety,” he said.

The executive secretary said that the plant had strategically positioned Nigeria to attract businesses from other African countries through the African Continental Free Trade Agreement

.

“This is contingent upon firms’ prioritisation of quality standards and competitive marketing.

“The domiciliation of key industry capacities is already assisting in reaching the 70 per cent Nigerian Content target by 2027.

“This galvanising plant supports the capacity development interventions for the Train 7 project,” he said.

Ogbe said that the plant was already contributing to job creation and the economic goals of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

Also speaking at the inauguration, Dr Philip Mshelbila, NLNG’s Managing Director, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to its Nigerian Content objectives for the Train 7 project.

Represented by Andy Odeh, the General Manager, External Relations, Mshelbila stated that protecting steels for durability was a healthy and essential practice in the energy sector.

“Steel protection improves resilience, operational efficiency, and equipment lifespan while reducing replacement costs.

“The plant demonstrates our compliance with the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act and reflects NLNG’s vision of being a global competitive company, contributing to Nigeria’s economy.

“This facility marks an expansion of our industrial capabilities and reaffirms our commitment to the local economy and job creation for local businesses,” he said.

He further said that NLNG had successfully completed key construction phases and integrated advanced technologies to enhance its operational capabilities.

Mshelbila assured of the company’s adherence to the Local Content Act in the implementation of the Train 7 project. (NAN)