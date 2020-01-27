NLNG, Eni sign Sale and Purchase Agreement

The Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) says it has signed a LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with ENI for some of the remarketed volumes from NLNG’s Trains 1, 2 and 3.

NLNG disclosed this in a statement signed by Eyono Fatayi-Williams, its General Manager, External Relations, in Abuja, on Monday.

It said that the agreement was for the supply of 1.5mtpa for a 10 year term on a Delivered Ex-ship (DES) and Free on Board (FOB) basis.

According to NLNG, the agreement signifies customers’ confidence in NLNG as a trusted, safe and reliable LNG supplier in the world.

It further added that it was primed for taking up a position in the ranks of top LNG companies with plans to grow its market share.

“The SPA with Eni advances the ongoing plans by NLNG to remarket volumes from the three trains,” it added.

NLNG is an incorporated Joint-Venture owned by four stakeholders: Federal Government of Nigeria, represented by Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation; Shell Gas B.V.; Total Gaz Electricite Holdings France; and Eni International N.A. N. V. S.àr.l .( NAN)