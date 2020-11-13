NLNG donates N381m renal centre to Rivers teaching hospital

She said the donation was borne out of the company’s commitment to supporting healthcare delivery in Rivers, in-line with its vision of helping to build a better Nigeria.

NLNG’s General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Mrs Eyono Fatayi-Williams, confirmed the donation in a statement in Port Harcourt on Friday.

“We decided to donate the renal centre worth N381 million to RSUTH to support the hospital’s response to COVID-19 pandemic as well as to boost healthcare delivery in the state.

“The donation follows the company’s COVID-19 donations in medical equipment and supplies worth over N476 million to five states, including Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Edo and Lagos.

“The donations were made as part of our contribution to the N11.4 billion Oil and Gas Industry Collaborative Initiative, spearheaded by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), to fight COVID-19,” she said.

Fatayi-Williams further said that NLNG had also made significant investment in the Bonny Community Health Insurance Programme, to help improve access to quality healthcare service in its Bonny host communities.

According to her, the company has also funded the Bonny Malaria Eradication Programme, aimed to cut down malaria-related mortality among women and children under five in the community.