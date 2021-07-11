NLNG CEO: Mshelbila succeeds Attah whose tenure ends in August

The Board Directors Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) at its last board approved the appointment Dr. Philip Mshelbila as successor to Engr. Tony , Director and Executive Officer. Engr. will return to his parent company, Shell, on 30th August 2021 at the expiration his five-year tenure at the helm affairs. Engr. was appointed Executive Officer NLNG Board in July 2016.

Dr. Mshelbila,  who is rounding-up his tenure as Chief Executive Officer, Atlantic LNG Company of Trinidad & Tobago, will be taking over from Engr. Attah on 31st August 2021. 

NLNG is an incorporated Joint-Venture owned by four Shareholders, namely, the Federal Government of Nigeria, represented by Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (49%), Shell Gas B.V.  (25.6%), Total Gaz Electricite Holdings France (15%), and Eni International N.A. N.V. S.àr.l (10.4%).

