NLNG calls for increased LPG consumer awareness to drive utilisation

Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG), on Wednesday, called for increased consumer awareness, especially in rural areas, on the use of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) to drive up utilisation and reduce associated risks from using biomass for cooking.

At the National Oil Companies Forum on Day Three of the 7th Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES), the Company’s General Manager, Finance, Mrs Fatima Adanan, underscored the need for a campaign that aims to transition biomass users to LPG for cooking in the market. She said the goal is to increase LPG usage in Nigeria, thereby altering the current energy mix and achieving deeper penetration of LPG.

She stated that the total market consumption in Nigeria is about 1.5 million metric tons with potential to increase exponentially.

NLNG supplies close to 500,000 metric tons to meet the market’s demand, fulfilling its commitment to supply 100% of its LPG production to the domestic market.

Mrs. Adanan emphasised that NLNG was doing everything within its power to make the product available and affordable, selling the LPG at a competitive price with payments made in Naira.

She said the Company was ready to work with stakeholders to deepen LPG utilisation and called on indigenous companies to participate actively in the distribution network and contribute to a robust value chain.

She stressed that NLNG remains committed to promoting the adoption of cooking gas as a superior and environmentally friendly cooking fuel, aiming to safeguard consumers and the environment from the risks associated with alternative fuels, which aligns with its environmental safety priorities.