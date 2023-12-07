NLNG bags NECA’s Investment in Societal Renewal and CSR Award

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has conferred Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) the Investment in Societal Renewal and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Award, recognising the Company’s unparalleled commitment to CSR initiatives in Nigeria.

At the 3rd Annual NECA Employers’ Awards held in Lagos recently, NECA also presented NLNG with the Elimination of Child Labour in the Workplace Award and a recognition award for its contribution to the conference. The association emphasised that NLNG clinched the awards after undergoing a rigorous evaluation process and surveys by the professional body. NECA described this annual award as a ground-breaking initiative to promote and laud best practices in Corporate Performance, People Management, and Industrial Relations among Nigerian employers.

Reacting to the awards, NLNG’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO), Dr. Philip Mshelbila, stressed that NLNG’s unwavering commitment to CSR and excellent human resources practices aligned with its vision of being a globally competitive LNG company, helping to build a better Nigeria. Dr. Mshelbila underscored NLNG’s role as an inspirational national success story and a significant contributor to the overall development of Nigeria.

According to Dr. Mshelbila, NLNG, driven by its core value of excellence and care, has pursued perfection and achieved remarkable feats in the realm of CSR. He remarked, “NLNG’s CSR drive is anchored on four pillars – health, education, infrastructure development, and empowerment – all geared towards supporting sustainable development. We see ourselves as exemplary corporate citizens, fully committed to investing in the advancement of a better Nigeria. Yet, to accomplish this, we require the unwavering support and collaboration of all stakeholders in the country. I earnestly urge increased support from these critical stakeholders to help us achieve the pinnacle of CSR excellence for the country.”

NLNG’s flagship CSR projects include the Hospital Support Programme (HSP) and the multi-billion-naira 34-kilometre Bonny-Bodo Road, supporting healthcare infrastructural development in 12 teaching hospitals across the

country and socio-economic activities in the riverine parts of Rivers State respectively. These projects are ongoing.

In healthcare, NLNG is implementing its malaria elimination project on Bonny Island through the Bonny Island Malaria Elimination Project (BNYMEP) in collaboration with the U.S. President’s Malaria Initiative (US-PMI), the Rivers State government and the Grand Bonny Kingdom. The Company also established the Bonny Community Health Insurance Programme (BCHIP), a community-based health insurance partnership with the Rivers State Government and Bonny Kingdom, making healthcare services more accessible and affordable. It has over 12,000 subscribers on Bonny Island.

The Company’s dedication to education was evident in its scholarship programs, benefitting over 4,000 Nigerian students at post-primary, undergraduate, and post-graduate levels. Additionally, NLNG’s commitment to bridging the gap in technical education was exemplified by the construction and equipping of the Bonny Vocational Centre (BVC), which has trained some 920 Nigerians in various vocational and occupational areas.

Other CSR projects also include the completed University Support Programme (USP), where NLNG constructed or rehabilitated engineering laboratories in six universities across the country; and The Nigeria Prize for Science, The Nigeria Prize for Literature, and The Nigeria Prize for Literary Criticism, with cash rewards of $100,000 each for the science and literature prizes, further demonstrating NLNG’s commitment to fostering excellence in education.

In collaboration with industry partners, NLNG extended its CSR footprint by providing essential social amenities to residents in Bonny Kingdom, encompassing a round-the-clock electricity supply and piped water supply in the community.

