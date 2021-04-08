The Women Leader of the Lagos Chapter of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Princess Olubumi Arowoduye-Abikoye, says there is need to invest in and protect the girl-child and women for them to realise their full potential.

Arowoduye-Abikoye made the call in Lagos on Wednesday during the NLC Women, Lagos, celebration of International Women’s Day which the theme: “Domestic Violence Against Women at Home and at Work Place’’.

She also decried the spate of rape all over the country especially that of teenagers, saying it was alarming.

AroBy Aisha Colewoduye-Abikoye, said that the general insecurity of the entire nation was also disheartening and calls for sober reflection.

According to her, in spite the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic, the union trained and empowered members.

Arowoduye-Abikoye commended the wife of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu and Senator Oluremi Tinubu for their unflinching support to the union.

In her remarks, Senator Olufemi Tinubu, represented by Mrs Bukola Kukoyi , urged parents to always encourage and pay attention to their female child saying “what a man can do, woman can do it better’’.

Also, Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, represented by Mrs Mojisola Fashola, said that no woman could achieve her full potential when there was no enabling environment to explore.

Sanwo-Olu commended the organisers of the programme for the focus on ways to address gender violence in the society.

She urged women to always do what was right without fear or favour.

The guest speaker, Mrs Iyabode Obasa, who spoke on “Choose to Challenge Gender Violence in the Workplace’’, urged females to appreciate themselves and respect other people’s talents.

Obasa advised women to continue being supportive to their husbands and desist from fighting their partners at home.

She also urged women to form cooperative societies whereby they could invest in to enhance their finances and also support their families.

A business magnate and entrepreneur, Iyalode Alaba Lawson, in her goodwill message, said that times were changing positively for women adding that they should not tolerate any form of violence.

Lawson, who was the first female president of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture ( NACCIMA), said that sincere men would acknowledge the value and role of women in their lives and homes.

She advised Nigerian women to remain focused and be pillars of support for one.

The Chairman, Joint Negotiations Committee of Lagos State, Comrade Adeyanju Adewale, and Alhaji Tokunbo Korodo, Vice Chairman, NLC, Lagos State, said that women deserved to be celebrated daily due to their commitment and dedication at home and the work place.

Commenting, Mrs Funmi Sessi, Chairman, NLC Lagos State, urged women to always speak up on rape and gender-based violence cases that occur at home and work places.

“The Convention C190 of International Labour Organisation (ILO) displayed some level of punishment for violators.

“ I am pleading with Nigeria women to use their numbers and push the convention to enable all arms of government to pass it into law to punish gender violators accordingly,’’ Sessi said.

She said that if the C19O convention of ILO was passed into law in Nigeria, the rate of violence and sexual harassment would stop drastically. (NAN).

