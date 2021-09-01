NLC will resist increase in electricity tariff – Wabba

 The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) says it will deploy the industrial mechanisms granted in labour laws for the defense of workers’ rights to resist increase in electricity tariff.

The NLC President Mr Ayuba Wabba said this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

Wabba said wished to draw attention to the wave of speculation there were fresh to grant approval to Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) to hike electricity tariff.

“It in light of this we dismiss the ongoing speculation on increase in electricity tariff as mere speculations.

“We, however, find it prudent to put you on notice government make true the swirling speculation by approving an increase in electricity tariff.

“Organised Labour will be left with option than to deploy the industrial mechanisms granted in laws for the defense of workers’ rights,’’ he said.

Wabba said NLC has written to remind the minister Organised Labour on Sept. 28, 2020 through the Federal Government/Organised Labour Committee on electricity tariff, agreed to freeze further increases in tariff.

He said the committee agreed to freeze electricity tariff until it concluded its work and its adopted by all the principals in the committee. (NAN)

