NLC warns FG over Dangote, Kogi crisis

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC , has cautioned against massive loss of jobs by Nigerians that could be occasioned by the ongoing industrial war between the Kogi State government and Dangote.

This was contained in a letter to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha signed by the NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba.

Wabba warned that the threat of shutdown of the cement plant if it happens will put thousands of jobs at the factory in great peril, adding that livelihoods of thousands of individuals and families whose businesses are tied to the plant will be at great risks.

He stated,”We bring you fraternal greetings from the Nigeria Labour Congress.

“We write to bring to your esteemed attention the brewing industrial crisis at the facilities of Dangote Cement PLC occasioned by the recent alleged invasion of the premises of Dangote Cement Plant at Obajana by the Kogi State Government. The matter which resulted into shootout and fatalities appears to be escalating with threats of imminent shut down of the Dangote Cement factory at Obajana.

“We wish to sound the alarm that the threat of shutdown of the cement plant if it happens will put thousands of jobs at the factory in great peril. Also, the livelihoods of thousands of individuals and families whose businesses are tied to the plant will be at great risks.”

The NLC President pointed out that the

Dangote Nigeria PLC has grown to become a continent-wide conglomerate which adds significant value to the Nigerian economy through jobs creation, production and revenue generation.

According him, the investments of the company deserves to be protected within what the law provides in order not to scare away potential genuine investors from ploughing their resources into our country.

“It is on this note that we urge the Federal Government to intervene in this matter to broker peace and calm. We also implore all parties to pursue dispute resolution processes to settle contentious issues.

“While we look forward to the swift intervention of the Federal Government on this matter, please accept the renewed assurances of our highest esteem,”he stated.

