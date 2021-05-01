NLC warns against politicising nation’s security challenges

May 1, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project, Security 0



Ebonyi chapter of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has warned against any by leaders to politicise ’s increasing security challenges.


state Chairman of congress, Mr Ikechukwu Nwafor, gave warning, while speaking with journalists the 2021 Worker’s Day celebration warningon Saturday Abakaliki.


Nwafor said the theme of the celebration, which was low key Ebonyi, is “COVID-19, Social and Economic : Challenges for decent , social protection and peoples’ welfare”.


He commended the three tiers of government for their tireless efforts containing the spread of the pandemic.


He also decried the rising level of theft and wanton killings in the by bandits.


this note, we appeal to the perpetrators of these evil acts and their sponsors to stop.


“Government at all levels should not politicise the problem. They should close ranks across party lines when the lives of , especially Ebonyi people, are involved.


“We urge the government to be more proactive in addressing the situation in the state and at large,” Nwafor said.


well-being, the chairman said the congress was committed to implementing any government’s policy designed to improve their welfare. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,