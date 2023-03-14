NLC urges governments to find means of easing economic hardship

By Afusat Agunbiade-Oladipo

The Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kwara chapter, Mr Murtala Olayinka on Tuesday, urged government at all levels to find means of easing the economic hardship of Nigerians.

Olayinka said this while speaking to journalists on the plights of civil servants in Kwara.

He noted that many civil servants had resorted to trekking to their various offices because of the scarcity of cash as they had no money for transportation and to purchase Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) for their vehicles.

Olayinka also urged the Kwara government to liase with appropriate authorities to release old notes into circulation to ease the hardships faced by people.

He, however, urged government at all levels to intervene in price control to save Nigerians from extortion.

Olayinka lamented the poor minimum wage, saying that the salary could no longer address the fast increasing prices of commodities in the market.

He said governments should look at designing a workable price control system.

He also charged the Ministry of Environment to be thorough and neat in the evacuation of refuse from bins stationed at different areas of the state.

“Those in charge of the exercise often leave the road littered and dirty with remnants of the refuse,” he said.

(NAN)