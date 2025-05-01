NLC urges Fintiri to implement N70,000  minimum wage for LG workers

By Ibrahim Kado

Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has appealed to Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa to implementation the N70,000 minimum wage for Local Government workers in the state.

Mr Emmanuel Fashe, the NLC Chairman in the state made the appeal during May Day celebration on Thursday in Yola.

Fashe also urged the government to release the promotion results of Post Primary Education Board staff in order to boost effectiveness in service delivery.

He, however, condemned the hike in electricity tariff, noting that many residents were paying for the services they have not enjoyed on monthly basis.

In his address, Fintiri commended the NLC leadership in the state for working hard to ensure that the welfare of workers was dully approved.

Fintiri, who was represented by his Deputy, Prof. Kaletafwa Farauta said that the government had engagement with stakeholders for the implementation of the minimum wage in the state.

The governor said that his administration remain committed for timely payments of workers’ salary as it were.

Fintiri also confirmed his administration’s plans to employ about 4,000 workers in the state and assured to remain committed for workers’ welfare. (NAN) www.nannews.ng