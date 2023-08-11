NLC urges FG to prioritise youth employment

By Joan Nwagwu

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has urged the Federal Government to prioritise youth employment.

Mr Joe Ajaero, NLC Pesident said this in a statement to mark the 2023 International Youth Day on Friday in Abuja.

The day which is celebrated annually on Aug. 12, is with the theme, “Intergenerational Solidarity: Creating a World for all Ages”.

He said:”it is worrisome that unemployment in Nigeria is increasing as recent KPMG estimates raised the alarm about unemployment figures crossing the 40 per cent threshold.

He said that the recent hike in pump price of petrol and attendant cost of living including the increase in school fees had negative consequences for the young people.

“This is constraining the youth especially from poor background from accessing quality education.

“In solidarity with the young people in Nigeria, we therefore call on the government to prioritise youth employment by providing structured support for local manufacturing.

“The informal economy and other value-added economic activities including strengthening technical and vocational education on a massive scale at all levels of government.

“Also with active collaboration of the private sector and development partners”.

He urged the federal government to continually explore all opportunities to further develop the creative talents and productive capacities of our young people for accelerated national development.

Ajaero said that the NLC was committed to addressing youth challenges as young people were critical to the future of trade unions and in nation building.

The NLC president therefore, said the 2023 theme for the occasion was apt and tallies with Congress principles and aspirations for equality, shared prosperity and inclusiveness.

“The International Youth Day provides our country with the opportunity for critical reflection on matters relating to development and welfare of the young people,”he said.

NAN reports that in December 2009, the United Nations General Assembly adopted resolution 64/134 proclaiming the year beginning Aug.12, 2010 as the international year of youth, calling upon governments, civil society, individuals and communities worldwide to support activities at local and international levels to mark the event.

NAN also reports that the idea for International Youth Day was proposed in 1991 by the young people who were gathered in Vienna, Austria, for the first session of the World Youth Forum of the United Nations System.

The Forum recommended that an International Youth Day be declared, especially for fund-raising and promotional purposes, to support the United Nations Youth Fund in partnership with youth organizations.(NAN)

