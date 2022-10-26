NLC urges FG to honour agreements with unions in tertiary institutions

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has called on the Federal Government to to honour all collective bargaining agreements with unions in the tertiary education sub-sector.

This is contained in a Communique it issued and jointly signed by the NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba and the General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja at the end of its regular National Executive Council (NEC) held on Monday in Birnin-Kebbi, Kebbi State.

The NEC comprises all Presidents, General Secretaries and Treasurers of NLC’s affiliate unions; Chairpersons and Secretaries of State Councils and the FCT; Chair of the National Youth Committee, and members of the National Administrative Council.

The Communique said NEC considered recommendations made to it by the Central Working Committee.

According to it, the recommendations discussed by the NEC included; the collapse of effective and efficient collective bargaining machinery in the tertiary education sub-sector as occasioned by the protracted industrial action in Nigeria’s public universities; violation of the right of trade unions to exist as independent organizations free from the threat and actual acts of interference from public authorities including balkanization of trade unions, criminalization of the right to strike, increasing attacks on human and trade union rights, collapse of social dialogue machinery in many sectors of the economy, and illegal proscription of trade unions by sub-national governments;

failure to review sectoral wages collective bargaining agreements especially in the health and judiciary sectors;

and delay by State Houses of Assembly in the passage of the 5th Alteration to the Constitution especially on fundamental issues that are primed at promoting good governance, autonomy for local governments, judiciary and State Houses of Assembly.

Others were disturbing trend of illegal oil bunkering, oil theft and persistent disruption in the distribution of refined petroleum products resulting in the non-availability of refined petroleum products;

spiraling increase in the price of basic goods and services especially food stuff, transport fares, petrol and cooking gas; continued spike in insecurity in different parts of Nigeria;

and devastations occasioned by national flooding.

Also, preparations for the 2023 general election and the conduct of political parties as election campaign hots up;

global Security, Peace, Stability, and Democracy; and preparations for the NLC 13th Quadrennial Delegates Conference taking place in February 2023.

The Communique pointed out that the NEC observed violations of human and trade union rights and collapse of collective bargaining machinery.

It noted that the collapse of effective collective bargaining machinery in the tertiary education sub-sector is in fact buttressed by recent protracted industrial dispute in public universities in the country which was consummated in industrial litigation, arm-twisting of conciliation efforts and extreme violations of human and trade union rights, withholding of the salaries of university workers and interference in trade union activities including balkanization of trade unions in the tertiary education sub-sector and overt threats to proscribe existing trade unions.

In the light of the foregoing, the NEC resolved that the federal government should honour all collective bargaining agreements with unions in the tertiary education sub-sector.

The Communique stated,” The NEC resolves as follows; Called on Government to honour all collective bargaining agreements with unions in the tertiary education sub-sector especially with regards to wages and conditions of service.

“Increase budgetary allocation to the education sector.

“Called for the release of withheld salary owed university workers. Rejects the “no work – no pay” policy of government.

“Called on the Minister of Labour and Employment to respect the provisions of Nigeria’s Constitution, Trade Unions Act (CAP T14 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria), Conventions 87 and 98 of the International Labour Organization (ILO) on respect for trade union independence, promotion of tripartism and social dialogue in the exercise of his mandate as a Minister.

“NEC further resolved to defend trade union independence as guaranteed by the clear provisions of our labour laws.

“Failure to review sectoral wages collective bargaining agreements especially in the health and judiciary sectors.”

The Communique further said that the NEC

decried the failure of the Federal Government to review the sectoral wages collective bargaining agreements in the health and judiciary sectors.

It pointed out that the last time sectoral wages were reviewed was in 2009 thus ocassioning an urgent need for sectoral wage review particularly in the health and judiciary sectors considering the astronomical spike in the cost of living.

“The NEC resolved as follows:

Called on the Federal Government to expeditiously review the sectoral wages in the public sector particularly in the health and judiciary sector through collective bargaining machinery.

“To promote trade union unity at both sectoral and national level and pursue the formation of Joint Action platform at sectoral level and revitalize the proposed NLC-TUC Joint Organ meetings for the promotion of trade union unity and collective bargaining synergy.

“Delay by State Houses of Assembly in the passage of the 5th Alteration to the Constitution especially fundamental issues primed at promoting good governance, autonomy for local governments, the judiciary, and State Houses of Assembly,” it stated.

The Communique said the NEC also observed that the decision by some State Houses of Assembly to suspend further participation in the ongoing processes for the Alteration of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria thus affecting the efforts to amend provisions of the 1999 Constitution to guarantee autonomy for local governments, the judiciary, and State legislature.

According to it, the clear prodding by some State Governors to their State Houses of Assembly to withdraw from the ongoing Constitution amendment process as a bargaining chip for the inclusion of anti-people legislative proposals which had been roundly rejected at National Assembly Public Hearings and engagement with the broad segments of the Nigerian people.

It noted that the unconstitutional premise of the bargaining chip being deployed by some State Governors through arm twisting of their State Houses of Assembly to scuttle the ongoing Constitution Alteration and Amendment processes to serve their own narrow interests.

It observed that the spiral increase in the cost of basic goods and services especially food stuff, cooking gas, petrol, transportation and other essential services. The NEC noted that the uncontrolled price surge has unleashed unprecedented levels of suffering on workers, the poor and vulnerable segments of our population.

It said the revelations of massive tapping and illegal connections to oil pipelines resulting in massive oil theft in Nigeria’s oil producing communities and giving rise to widespread oil pollution, illegal artisanal refining, loss of national revenue and spike in violent conflicts in oil-bearing communities.

The NEC expressed strong reservations on the return of long queues in petrol stations and black markets all over the country causing unbearable pains to commuters and loss of productive hours for workers, poor citizens and the generality of the populace.

It therefore called on the 25 State Houses of Assembly yet to provide assent or otherwise to Constitution Alteration bills sent to them by the National Assembly to do so immediately given the critical place of the bills especially bills on autonomy for local governments, judiciary and State legislature for good governance and sustainable development.

“Vowed to mobilize a nationwide grassroots trade union action in collaboration with broader segments of society to reinforce the demand for autonomy for local government, judiciary and the legislature and other progressive bills as a top agenda in the current electioneering campaign in shaping voters’ choices.

“Disturbing trend of illegal oil bunkering, oil theft and persistent disruption in the distribution of refined petroleum products resulting in the non-availability of refined petroleum products including high cost of cooking gas at petrol and gas retail stations across the country.

“Called on the Nigerian government to deploy “Internet of Things” technology of to bring about effective surveillance of Nigeria’s oil pipelines and other critical oil facilities.

“Urged the Federal Government to take other drastic actions within what the law permits to rein in the economic sabotage perpetrated by members of a few criminal cabals.

“Spike in the Cost of Living all over the Country.

“Called on government to take steps to tackle the increasing cost of essential goods and services to curtail the crises of deepening poverty, destitution and lure-to-crime all over Nigeria.

“Continued spike in insecurity in different parts of Nigeria,” it said.

On the issue of the spike in insecurity all over Nigeria especially kidnap-for-ransom, rural banditry and enforced taxation and lockdown of rural and urban centers by armed non-state actor, the NEC observed that these have led to severe traumatization of the citizenry, loss of valuable properties, loss of economically productive hours and the needless deaths of innocent Nigerians.

On the preparations for the 2022 General Election, it decried the gradual resort to violence in some parts of the country especially in the Southeast where underhand tactics and outright acts of violence are being perpetrated against the candidates of some opposition parties in the region. With horror the invasion of the PDP Campaign in Kaduna State by dangerously armed hoodlums.

“Call on governments at all levels to accord utmost priority to the security of lives and property as demanded by Nigeria’s constitution and overhaul Nigeria’s security architecture to proactively prevent crimes and expedite real time timely response by security agents to crime scenes and situations

“That the 2023 general election must be about issues and public judgment of the performance in office of political office holders, antecedents of fresh non-office holding candidates and the manifestoes of their sponsoring political parties.

“Urged all political parties and candidates to adopt issue-based approach to campaigns devoid of incitements and violence.

“Urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be alive to its responsibilities and ensure that the electoral laws are followed to the letter regardless of whose ox is gored. INEC should also ensure that it gets its logistics right especially with regards to the deployment of technology particularly the BVAS software for credibility of 2023 election. Voters confidence should be reinforced by timely distribution of voters cards to all eligible voters and clean up of the voters register.

“The NEC resolved to hold a solidarity rally in full support of the governorship candidature of Dr. Nasir Idris (Kauran Gwandu) on Tuesday, 25th October 2022 in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State. Dr. Idris was a one time State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) and Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), one time National Treasurer and later President of the NUT and an immediate past Deputy President of the Nigeria Labour Congress. He has served Kebbi workers, Nigerian workers and pensioners with distinction and excellence.

“The support for Dr. Nasir Idris is predicated on our conviction that he will promote people-centred development in Kebbi State especially with the knowledge that he is a unity candidate endorsed by the different segments of society in Kebbi State.

“Global Security, Peace, Stability, and Democracy.”

Among other things, the NEC called on Russia and Ukraine to embrace peace to bring an end to the destructive war which spiral effect is affecting global supply logistics especially food products. It particularly called on Russia to cease hostilities and acts of violation of the territorial sovereignty of Ukrainian government and people.

On the devastating Impact of the national flooding emergency, the NEC observed that the humungous dislocation, and suffering occasioned by the current flooding in most states of the federation and alert on more flooding.

While sympathizing with victims of this year’s flooding crisis, the NEC noted the link between the current flooding and the threat of climate change and the failure of government to put in place adequate mitigating measures to reduce the impact of the flooding on people, communities and businesses.

It therefore called on the Federal, States and Local Governments to put in place adequate mitigating measures including construction of catchment dams, clearing of water channels and effective use of ecological funds to address environmental issues in Nigeria.

“Called on government at all levels to ensure adequate compensation for lives lost and property destroyed in the frequent episode of national flooding. Humanitarian assistance, sanitary support, clean water, malaria nets and drugs should be quickly provided for impacted communities to avoid possible outbreak of cholera, dysentery, and malaria.

“Deployment of Just Transition initiatives to reduce carbon emission especially gas flaring and other harmful industrial practices that harm the environment and shift towards a green economy in a manner that ensures that no worker is left behind,” it stated.

On its preparations for the NLC 13th Quadrennial Delegates Conference taking place in February 2023, the NEC

urged all affiliates to respect and give effect to provisions of the NLC Constitution especially Article 20(2) forthwith which provide as follows:

According it, any elected officer of the Congress who ceases to be a member or staff of the affiliated union under whose platform he/she was elected or who accepts full time political appointment automatically forfeits his/her office in the Congress.”

The NEC considered the proposed theme of the NLC13th National Delegates Conference which is “Building Peoples Power, National Unity and the Quest for a New Social Contract”.

It therefore adopted the proposed theme for the 13th National Delegates Conference of the NLC to be held in February 2023.

The NEC also resolved to constitute all statutory committees for a peaceful NLC Congress in February 2023.

The NEC extends its heartfelt appreciation to the government and people of Kebbi State especially His Excellency Atiku Abubakar Bagudu for his exemplary leadership and commitment.

It also appreciated the efforts of the Kebbi State Council of the NLC for its astute hospitality, excellent hosting of NLC national organs, and the steadfast commitment of the State Council to projecting workers’ interests.

