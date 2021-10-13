NLC urges Ayade to expedite action on workers’ demands

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River to expedite action on concerns and demands of workers to apprehend the ongoing strike and industrial unrest in the state.

The NLC President, Mr Ayuba Wabba made the appeal in a letter titled ”Re:Notice of Industrial Action”, addressed to the governor on Wednesday in Abuja.

”The Cross River State Council of Nigeria Labour Congress drew our attention to a Notice of Industrial Action against the Cross River State Government conveyed through a letter dated October 7, and addressed to Your Excellency.

”We understand that the strike action had commenced on October 7. The decision to embark on an industrial action as communicated in the strike notice was taken at a congress of all Cross River State workers.

”At the congress, Cross Rivers workers decried the refusal of your government to address their pertinent concerns which include: non-implementation of promotions to workers at both State and Local Government levels.

”Non-payment of Gratuities to both State and Local Government workers; non-remittance of deductions from workers’ salaries; failure to fully implement the National Minimum Wage to both State and Local Government workers,” he said.

Wabba also said others were non-implementation of full 27.5 per cent teachers enhancement allowance, stoppage of tax exemption and allowance for teachers.

He further noted that other demands were the stoppage of annual incremental to both State and Local Government workers; return of payroll to both Accountant General and Ministry of Local Government Affairs for both State and Local Governments, respectively.

Wabba said others were payment of salaries to workers wrongfully removed from local government payroll by the Auditor General for local government.

”Reinstatement of pensioners wrongfully removed from the payroll, lift of ban on the collection of check-off dues from commercial drivers by NURTW and restoration of NURTW to Motor Parks in Cross River State.

”Immediate stoppage of deductions from workers’ salaries for the purchase of laptops and without workers’ consent.

”Payment of Hazard Allowance for Medical and Health and balance of 30% CONHESS; and inclusion of all staff employed but yet to be put in the payroll by the State.

”Your Excellency, as the father of the state, we request that you expeditiously attend to the foregoing genuine concerns and demands by workers in Cross River State,” he said.



.

He added that “your expeditious response will help to apprehend the ongoing strike action and the escalation of industrial unrest in Cross Rivers State which has built a reputation of industrial peace and harmony for many years now.

”While we await your expedited action, please accept the renewed assurances of our highest esteem,” he said. (NAN)

