NLC urges Ayade to expedite action on workers’ demands

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on Gov. Ayade of Cross River to expedite action on concerns and demands of workers to apprehend the ongoing strike and industrial unrest the state.

The NLC President, Mr Ayuba Wabba  made the appeal a letter titled ”Re:Notice of Industrial Action”, addressed to the governor on Wednesday Abuja.

”The Cross River State Council of Nigeria Labour Congress drew our attention to a Notice of Industrial Action against the Cross River State Government conveyed through a letter dated October 7, and addressed to Your Excellency.

”We understand that the strike action had on October 7. The decision to embark on an industrial action as communicated the strike notice was taken at a congress of all Cross River State workers.

”At the congress, Cross Rivers workers decried the refusal of your government to address their pertinent concerns which include: non-implementation of promotions to workers at both State and Local Government levels.

”Non- of Gratuities to both State and Local Government workers; non-remittance of deductions from workers’ salaries; failure to fully implement the National Minimum Wage to both State and Local Government workers,” he said.

Wabba also said others were non-implementation of full 27.5 per cent enhancement allowance, stoppage of tax exemption and allowance for teachers.

He further noted that other demands were the stoppage of annual incremental to both State and Local Government workers; return of payroll to both Accountant General and Ministry of Local Government Affairs for both State and Local Governments, respectively.

Wabba said others were of salaries to workers wrongfully removed from local government payroll the Auditor General for local government.

”Reinstatement of pensioners wrongfully removed from the payroll, lift of ban on the collection of check-off dues from commercial drivers NURTW and restoration of NURTW to Motor Parks Cross River State.

”Immediate stoppage of deductions from workers’ salaries for the purchase of laptops and without workers’ consent.

of Hazard Allowance for Medical and Health and balance of 30% CONHESS; and inclusion of all staff employed but yet to be put the payroll the State.

”Your Excellency, as the father of the state, we request that you expeditiously attend to the foregoing genuine concerns and demands workers Cross River State,” he said.


He added that “your expeditious response will help to apprehend the ongoing strike action and the escalation of industrial unrest Cross Rivers State which has built a reputation of industrial peace and harmony for many years now.

”While we await your expedited action, please accept the renewed assurances of our highest esteem,” he said. (NAN)

