NLC, TUC to embark on indefinite strike from Oct. 3

By Joan Nwagwu

Organised labour says it will embark on an indefinite strike from Oct. 3, over the prevailing hardship due to the removal of oil subsidy.

Mr Festus Osifo, President Trade Union Congress (TUC), said this in a communique, he jointly signed with Mr Joe Ajaero, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Tuesday in Abuja.

The communique was issued at the end of a joint National Executive Council meeting of the two unions.

According to Osifo, “the strike is to demonstrate our resolve for a truly independent Nigeria; to take our destinies in our own hands and rescue our nation.”

He said the NLC/TUC NEC-in-session, resolved as follows – “to embark on an indefinite and total shutdown of the nation beginning on zero hours, Tuesday, the 3rd day of October, 2023.

“To direct all workers in Nigeria to withdraw their services from their respective workplaces commencing from the 3rd of October.

“To direct all affiliates and state councils to immediately start mobilizing accordingly for action to organize street protests and rallies until Government responds positively to our demands,” he said.

He also enjoined all patriotic Nigerians to join hands across the nation to assist this government put the people back at the centre of its policies and programmes.

Ajaero, however, said that labour and government agreed that there was massive suffering, impoverishment and hunger in the country as a result of the hike in the price of petrol.

He added that this demands an urgent need for remedial action.

He also alleged that the government had totally abdicated its responsibility and had shown gross unwillingness to act, abandoning Nigerian people and workers to excruciating poverty and affliction.

According to him, the federal government has continued to grandstand and forestall all avenues to peaceful dialogue with organised labour.

“The government has continued to demonstrate not just an unwillingness to mitigate the massive hardship in the country.

“But also a complete lack of intention to take positive steps and empathy for the multi-dimensionally impoverished citizens of Nigeria, among others,” he said. (NAN).

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

