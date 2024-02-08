NLC, TUC issue 14-day ultimatum to FG to implement agreement

The organised labour issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Federal Government on Thursday to implement their 16-point agreement.

By Joan Nwagwu

The ultimatum begins on Feb. 9, according to a statement jointly signed by the NLC President, Mr Joe Ajaero, and Mr Festus Osifo, President, Trade Union Congress (TUC).

Organised labour and the Federal Government reached a 16-point agreement on Oct. 2, 2023 to address the hardship occasioned by fuel subsidy removal and other issues.

In their statement on Thursday, the NLC and TUC expressed concern over the non-implementation of the October 2023 agreement.

“In spite of the passage of time, majority of these agreements remain unmet or negligibly addressed, indicating a disregard for the principles of good faith, welfare and rights of Nigerian workers and Nigerians.

“Government’s failure to uphold its end of the bargain is deeply regrettable and unacceptable to the working people and the citizenry.

“Recognising the imperative of ensuring and protecting the rights and dignity of Nigerians, the NLC and TUC hereby issue an ultimatum to the Federal Government to honour its part of the agreement within 14 days.

“The ultimatum begins to count from Feb. 9,’’ the labour leaders stated.

They noted that the agreement focused on addressing the general harsh socioeconomic consequences of the hike in the price of petrol and the devaluation of the naira.

They noted also that the dual policies had dire economic consequences for the masses and the Nigerian workers.

“Widespread hunger is now ravaging millions of Nigerians, with workers’ purchasing power significantly eroded, while insecurity has assumed an increasing dimension.

“Nigerians are left wondering where their next meals will come from and what tomorrow might bring.

“The level of panic and anxiety amongst the populace has become nightmarish,’’ they stressed.

The labour leaders demanded that everything must be done within the two weeks to avoid a situation where further proper appropriate steps would be taken to protect Nigerian workers and the masses.

“We call on the Federal Government to honour its commitments without delay. The time for empty promises and excuses has passed.

“The time for action is now. Our patience has worn thin and the situation has become unbearable for workers and masses all over the federation.

“Further silence amounts to committing mass suicide and this remains the only feasible course of action left for us and Nigerians to compel remedial action by government,’’ they also stated. (NAN)

