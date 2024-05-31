NLC, TUC declare indefinite strike from Monday

The leadership of organised labour has declared an indefinite nationwide strike from Monday.



By Joan Nwagwu

The leadership of organised labour has declared an indefinite nationwide strike from Monday.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) declared the strike at the end of a joint emergency meeting on Friday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that labour had during the May Day celebration issued the Federal Government an ultimatum to ensure that negotiation on new national minimum wage was concluded by May 31.

The President of TUC, Festus Osifo, told newsmen that the strike had become necessary as the government declined to increase the N60,000 wage it offered on Friday during the meeting of the Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage.

Osifo also said that the strike was imperative due to the refusal of government to reverse the hike in electricity tariff.

“We are hereby declaring the commencement of a nationwide industrial action, effective from Sunday midnight June 2 , 2024,and this strike shall be indefinite,” he said.

“We are united on this and we believe that this is the way forward,” he said. (NAN)