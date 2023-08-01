NLC to Nigerians: Ignore fake news, no going back on protest

By Joan Nwagwu

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has advised Nigerians to ignore what it called “fake news” on the suspension of a planned nationwide mass protest over anti-poor and workers’ policies of the Federal Government

Mr Joe Ajaero, NLC President, said this in a statement, titled, “We have neither Reconsidered nor Suspended the Nationwide Mass Protest”, on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to him, Nigerians are advised to ignore the work of fifth columnists who are working hard against the wishes of the people.

While insisting on the protest, he said, “We urge everyone to gather in our respective states and wherever we may be across the nation to give vent to this collective resolve.

“Once again, the Nationwide Mass Protest will start tomorrow (Aug. 2). We want to inform all Nigerians that we have just risen from a meeting with the Federal Government.

“We sought to get them to listen to the demands of the people and workers of Nigeria. The outcome of this meeting earlier today has, however, not changed anything,” he said.

He, however, said that the demands of the NLC include the immediate implementation of the resolutions jointly signed with organised Labour and government.

Ajaero also called for the immediate reversal of all anti-poor policies of government, including the recent hike in PMS price, school fees and VAT.

He also urged the Federal Government to fix the countrys’ local refineries in Port Hacourt, Warri and Kaduna.

According to him, release the eight months withheld salaries of university lectures and workers.

“Accord appropriate recognition and support to the Presidential Steering Committee and the work of its Subcommittees.

“Also put a stop to inhuman actions and policies of government,” he added.(NAN minus headline)

