NLC to NASS: Don’t resurrect rejected Water Bill

The Nigeria Labour Congress has cautioned the National Assembly against resurrecting the Water Bill which was rejected in the past.

NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba,mni issued this warning in a statement Monday. He said labour was aware that vested interests outside NASS were working surrepticiously to ensure passage of the bill without due legislative process.

According to Wabba, “The Nigeria Labour Congress joins patriotic voices across thecountry in calling on the leadership of the National Assembly not to resurrect or cause to be passed into law the Water Bill because of the danger it portends to national unity.







“Information in the public domain has it that the National Assemblyleadership is working surreptitiously with vested interests outside the Assembly anxious to pass the bill without due legislative process.Although the National Assembly is constitutionally vested with law-making, we warn against the National Assembly ambushing Nigerians.We equally warn against legislative abuse or betrayal of Nigerians as this is what it will amount to if the bill is passed or caused to bepassed without public engagement and scrutiny. Already, the sentiments expressed against this bill are too grave to be brushed (aside)



“We recall that this bill was rejected in 2018 with very good reasons. Although there is no law against re-presentation of a killed or rejected bill, however, given the strong sentiments expressed against this bill from practically all sections of the country, then and now, we would strongly advise that this bill should not be resurrected.

“We have in our hands at the moment enough challenges to courtfresh and costly controversy.Although, legislation is one of the three constitutional functions ofthe National Assembly, it should not be a licence to dictatorship but a representation of the will, aspirations and sensitivities of the populace.In light of this, we state unambiguously that the National Assembly should listen to the voice of reason by resting this bill.As a pan-Nigerian organisation, we would continue to work assiduously for unity, development, justice and accountable leadership.Comrade Ayuba Wabba, mniPresident28th August 2020.”