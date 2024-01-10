NLC suspends Imo delegates’ conference indefinitely

The Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC) says it has suspended indefinitely the proposed planned Imo Delegates’ Conference.

Mr Emma Ugboaja, NLC General Secretary said this on Wednesday in Abuja in a statement addressed to all its affiliates.

Ugboaja said the suspension of the delegates conference in the state was due to unforeseen circumstances in the state.

Recall that the congress had earlier informed all that the conference would hold on Jan. 10, in three states.

These state councils which are under the leadership of the Caretaker Committees include Abia, Imo and Osun states.

According to him, this is to inform all affiliates especially those with State Councils in Imo state of the indefinite suspension of the earlier proposed state delegates Conference in the state due to unforeseen circumstances.

“The other two states will still go on as planned.

“While we continue to work towards strengthening the Congress to deliver

on its mandates, you will be informed accordingly of any further developments,”he said.(NAN)

By Joan Nwagwu

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

