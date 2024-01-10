Wednesday, January 10, 2024
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNLC suspends Imo delegates’ conference indefinitely
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNewsSociety News

NLC suspends Imo delegates’ conference indefinitely

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
0
58

The Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC) says it has suspended indefinitely the proposed planned Imo Delegates’ Conference.

Mr Emma Ugboaja, NLC General Secretary said this on Wednesday in Abuja in a statement addressed to all its affiliates.

Ugboaja said the suspension of the delegates conference in the state was due to unforeseen circumstances in the state.

Recall that the congress had earlier informed all  that the conference would hold on Jan. 10, in three states.

These state councils which are under the leadership of the Caretaker Committees include Abia, Imo and Osun states.

According to him, this is to inform all affiliates especially those with State Councils in Imo state of the indefinite suspension of the earlier proposed state delegates Conference in the state due to unforeseen circumstances.

“The other two states will still go on as planned.

“While we continue to work towards strengthening the Congress to deliver
on its mandates, you will be informed accordingly of any further developments,”he said.(NAN)

By Joan Nwagwu

Previous article
HEDA Urges Swift Probe of N31 Billion Fraud Allegations Against Ex-Minister Sadiya Umar Farouq Amid EFCC Summons
Next article
Court grants UNICAL professor temporary bail to undergo eye surgery
Favour Lashem
Favour Lashemhttps://newsdiaryonline.com/
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_imgspot_imgspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.