NLC suspends day – two nationwide protest

By Joan Nwagwu

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) says it has suspended its second day nationwide streets protest over hunger and economic hardship in the country.

Mr Joe Ajaero, NLC President said this in a communique jointly signed with Mr Ismail Bello, Acting General Secretary of the Congress at the end of its National Executive Council(NEC) meeting on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the decision was taken by the National Executive Council of the NLC when it reviewed and assessed the effectiveness of the execution of the first day of the nationwide protest.

“NEC-in-session resolved to suspend street action for the second day of the protest having achieved overwhelming success thus attained the key objectives of the two-day protest on the first day.

“”However, nationwide action continues tomorrow with simultaneous press conferences across all the states of the federation by the state Councils of the Congress including the National Headquarters,” he said

Ajaero said the NLC had extended the seven -day ultimatum given to government by another seven days and would now expire on March 13.

He said the NLC expected the government to implement all the earlier agreement of Oct. 2, 2023 and other demands presented in their letter at the nationwide protest.

He said the NLC would meet and decide on further lines of action if,on the expiration of the 14-day, the government refused to comply with the demands as contained in the ultimatum.

Ajaero said NEC commended Nigerians, its affiliates, state councils, workers and civil society allies for peacefully demonstrating their outrage on the hardship imposed by the government and its twin altars, the IMF and the World Bank.

He said NEC also deeply appreciated Nigerian workers and masses for sending a strong message to the powers that be on their united resolve to demand accountability from those who occupy positions of leadership in our nation.

He expressed NLC commitment to continue to defend and promote the interests and desires of Nigerian workers and the downtrodden masses.(NAN)