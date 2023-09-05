NLC strike: Lagos banks defy service withdrawal directive

By Oluwafunke Ishola/Damilola Nubi

Some commercial banks in Lagos, on Tuesday, defied the call for withdrawal of service by the Nigeria Labour Congress, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

NAN reports that Access Bank, First Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), Zenith Bank, Sterling Bank were among those that opened while customers were also seen at the various banks.

Some of the areas visited by NAN correspondent included Ikorodu, Anthony, Maryland, Ojuelegba and Iponri.

In spite of the downpour, there were beehives of activities at Mile 12 Market, Ketu Market and Oyingbo Market.

Traders and buyers were seen transacting at the various markets while commercial transport operators were seen picking passengers at various bus stops and motor parks.

NAN reports that NLC had declared a two-day nationwide strike on Sept. 5 and Sept. 6, over increasing hardship and suffering caused by the removal of fuel subsidy.

The National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees (NUBIFIE), in a circular dated Sept. 2, directed all organs of the union to comply with the NLC strike.

The union said the directive was imperative to get the needed attention of the government. (NAN)

