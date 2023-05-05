NLC Strike: Intervene to save our businesses, hoteliers in Imo urge Gov. Uzodimma

By Victor Nwachukwu

Hoteliers in Imo have urged Gov. Hope Uzodimma to intervene in the ongoing strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to save the hospitality industry from collapse.

Chairman of the Imo chapter, Nigeria Hoteliers Association, Mr Chima Chukwunyere, said this while addressing newsmen in Owerri on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Unions Congress (TUC) embarked on an indefinite strike on Tuesday over alleged undue interference in the unions’ activities and unprovoked attacks on workers by agents of government.

Chukwunyere thanked the Governor for his hollistic approach in tackling security challenges and for the provision of road infrastructure to ease traffic congestion and improve businesses in the state.

He, however, said that the strike has increased the running cost of hotels as they were spending a lot on diesel to generate electricity and cushion the effects of the blackout resulting from the strike.

He revealed that some hotel owners were already considering shutting down and relocating to other states of the Federation, adding that it was the second strike by the labour unions in the last eight months.

This, he said, would result in job losses and increase in unemployment in the state, if left unabated.

“The hotel industry is struggling to recover from the last shock and loss of huge resources occasioned by the same strike eight months ago.

“If hotels shut down, workers will lose their jobs and this would occasion adverse effects on their families.

“The Association is therefore appealing to Gov. Uzodimma to, as a matter of necessity, intervene and reconcile whatever is the issue for the sake of Imo people and the hotel industry in the state,“ he said.

He further lamented “arbitrary increase in taxes and sealing of hotels by government agents“ and called on the Governor to intervene.

He also urged labour unions in the state reconsider their position and give the state government a chance to negotiate in the overall interest of Imo people. (NAN)