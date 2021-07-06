NLC strike: El-Rufai sets up Commission of Inquiry

Nasir-El-Rufai Kaduna state gov

Kaduna State Government has established a of Inquiry into the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) strike of 2021, with Justice Ishaq , a retired Judge as chairman.

A statement issued by Mr Adekeye, Special Adviser on Media and Communication to Governor Nasir El-Rufai, on Tuesday mentioned Attorney-General of Cross River state Eyo Ekpo and Mrs Joan Jatau-Kadiya, ex Attorney General of Kaduna state as members.

According to the statement, Assistant General of NLC and Deputy of the Nigerian Union of Journalists() Chom Bagu also a of the of Inquiry.

Adekeye listed other members of the to include AVM Rabiu Dabo, Dr Nasirudeen Usman and Malam Mohammed Isah Aliyu.

The Special Adviser stated that ‘’the Commission of Inquiry constituted based on the 1999 Constitution and the Commissions of Inquiry Law CAP 34, Laws of Kaduna State1991.’’

According to the statement, the Inquiry has 14 terms of reference which include ‘’ to ascertain the legality of the warning strike, the actions of various persons and organisations.

Adekeye added that the commission should also ‘’determine whether such actions amount to any breach of of the Trade Union Act, the Trade Disputes Act, the Trade Disputes (Essential Services) Act, the Miscellaneous Offenses Act, the Quarantine Act, the Public Health Law and Penal Code Law of Kaduna State and other laws.’’

‘’The Inquiry will also ascertain the economic losses incurred during the strike, assign responsibility for actions and recommendations for appropriate actions, including civil remedies, criminal prosecution and policy measures,’’ he said.

The statement pointed out that ‘’Section 7 of the Commissions of Inquiry Law grants the Commission of Inquiry the power to summon any person in Nigeria to give evidence and to issue a warrant to compel the attendance of anyone so summoned.’’

