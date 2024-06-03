NLC strike: Courts, banks shut down in Kaduna

Following the indefinite strike action embarked upon by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) over new national minimum wage, Courts, banks and other government offices have been closed in Kaduna.

A News of Nigeria(NAN) Correspondent observed that Federal and State High Courts along with Shari’a Courts have fully complied with the NLC directive.

Banks were also closed except for ATM terminals while the Federal Secretariat ,Kawo and the state government-owned Secretariat at Independence Way were also shut down.

A civil servant who pleaded anonymity said the members of the NLC shut the gates to her work place, telling other staffers to go back home.

She urged the government to expedite action on the new minimum wage to alleviate the suffering of the masses.

Similarly, Ibrahim Yusuf, a businessman, urged NLC to accept the Federal Government’s proposal and call off the strike.

“The labor unions are fighting for the civil servants not for us the business people; minimum wage does not concern us,all we need is for our Naira to regain its value.

“We want inflation to be reduced drastically so that people can afford to buy what we are selling and our businesses will blossom,” he said.(NAN)

By Aisha Gambo