NLC storms NASS for ASUU

By Haruna Salami

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC in continuation of its protest in support of the Academic Staff Union

of Universities, ASUU stormed the National Assembly on Wednesday.

The umbrella union for all Nigerian workers came in a large number with it’s affiliate organisationns like

the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN),

Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) and many others.

However, at the time of filing this report the leadership of the National Assembly from both Chambers

has not come out to address the workers.

