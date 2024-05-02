NLC seeks implementation of 2021 revised CONMESS For Vet doctors in Kogi

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has urged Gov. Ahmed Ododo to approve the implementation of the 2021 revised Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) for veterinary doctors in Kogi.

The state Chairman of NLC, Mr Gabriel Amari, made the call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja.

Amari expressed concerns over the disparities in the salaries of health workers in Kogi, and called for the immediate implementation of the 2021 revised CONMESS for veterinary doctors in the state.

“We passionately request the governor to look into the non-implementation of the revised CONMESS for the state Veterinary Doctors.

“This is imperative because, in January 2021, the immediate past governor , Alhaji Yahaya Bello, approved the implementation of revised CONMESS for doctors in the state civil service.

“Regrettably, the implementation was done for only medical doctors in the state while the state Veterinary Doctors were excluded. It is important to note that globally, both medical and veterinary doctors are remunerated equally.

“Therefore, it is only equitable that they receive same treatment in Kogi.

“We earnestly implore the governor’s to intervention to rectify this disparity and ensure that state veterinary doctors are granted same consideration as their medical doctor counterparts,” Amari said.

The labour leader also demanded for the implementation of previous agreements on promotions, leave bonus, annual increment and other allowances.

Amari noted that the current N30,000 National Minimum Wage fell short of meeting basic needs of workers in the prevailing market conditions of the country.

He added: “we advocate for the immediate implementation of a Wage Award totaling around N35,000 in Kogi State.

“This adjustment is not only fair but also urgent, given the relentless rise in the costs of goods and services, which continuously erodes the purchasing power of Workers.

“Until the long-awaited negotiations for a new minimum wage are concluded and put into effect, the Wage Award would serve as a temporary relief for Workers grappling with the current economic hardships”.. (NAN)

By Stephen Adeleye