NLC replies DSS: Our protest will be peaceful, we can’t pretend all is well

By Danlami Nmodu

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has reacted to a statement by the Department of State Services, DSS on Wednesday.

Newsdiaryonline reports the DSS had called on labour to toe the path of dialogue and peace instead of its planned protest.

However, in its reaction to the DSS statement, President of Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Joe Ajaero described the secret police advice as “unsolicited.”

NLC President also assured that labour’s protest would be peaceful

Ajaero, while giving an indication that the protest would continue as planned, declared, “We cannot fold our hands and pretend all is well. That will be a grievous conspiracy that history will not forgive.”

The NLC reaction titled: “History Will Not Forgive Us If… ” reads: “We are concerned by the unsolicited advice of the Department of State Security (sic) to shelve our planned protest against the unprecedented high cost of living in spite of the indescribable suffering in the land, spiralling inflation, deepening poverty and the Naira at an exchange rate of N1,900 to the US Dollar.

“According to the Service, the planned protest should be shelved “in the interest of peace and public order”, pre-supposing that the action is intended to be violent and disruptive even when we have a history of peaceful protests.

“More worrying is the new role the Service has assigned to itself, the chief spokes person of the government. According to the Service, “It is common knowledge that all levels of Government are striving to ameliorate the prevailing economic condition and as such, should be given a benefit of the doubt, So far, appropriate authorities are working assiduously with a spectrum of stakeholders to fashion out modalities to address the current difficulties”.

“We are equally worried that although the ‘Service is aware that some elements are planning to use the opportunity of the protest to foment crisis and by extension, widespread violence’, and yet have not executed the arrest of these elements.

“We are equally intrigued by the innuendos of the Service, their philosophy of ‘peace’ and wild allegations and we want to reassure them that no one loves this country more than us and on our honour, we would never do anything that will compeomisè its sovereignty or security.

“Having said this, we would not have ourselves blackmailed or lied against by the Service. Our protest is a peaceful one against the unpardonable cost of living of which the unserviced personnel of the Service are also victims. We cannot fold our hands and pretend all is well. That will be a grievous conspiracy that history will not forgive.