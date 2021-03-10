NLC protests over bill seeking to move minimum wage to concurrent list

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Wednesday, staged a protest the National Assembly complex, rejecting a bill to move the national minimum wage from the exclusive list to the concurrent list.

The NLC President,Ayuba Wabba in company leaders other affiliate ,while presenting a petition on the bill said  the bill anti labour laws and against the interest Nigeria workers.

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN)reports that the bill in contention had passed first reading in the House Representatives.

Wabba said the national minimum wage not a standard but an international standard , noting that 26 countries of the world have minimum wage as part of their exclusive list including the .S.

He said the current national minimum wage negotiated with all stakeholders including the state governments before became Law .

He said the NLC would resist any move to deny Nigerians in the state and governments payment of minimum wage.

Responding, Deputy Chief Whip of Senate ,Sen.Sabi Abdulahi (APC-) said the Senate would stand with workers as had always done.

He said was not possible for any one to a bill that would affect the interest of workers,given the practice of democracy in Nigeria.

Abdulahi said the senate was representing the interest of Nigerian workers and hence takes the payment of salaries of workers seriously.

He said the NLC had made their point by staging the protest, noting that the senate would stand by the workers to protect their rights and Privileges.

He said the senate would ensure that justice was done to the petition presented by NLC on the issue.

NLC , who besieged the National Assembly complex had some inscription like “Pay us our minimum wage, autonomy to government, minimum wage payment would boost the economy other inscriptions.(NAN)

