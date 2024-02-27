NLC protests: Enugu CP orders security deployment, cautions against inimical conduct

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Kanayo Uzuegbu, has ordered adequate deployment of police operational and intelligence resources to ensure security and peaceful conduct of the NLC protests in the state.

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and its affiliate organizations had proposed two days nationwide protests slated for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The commissioner gave the order in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, on Tuesday in Enugu.

The commissioner, however, cautioned the leadership of the NLC in the state against conducting the exercise in ways capable of breaching public peace.

The police boss noted that, while it is within the organizer’s statutory rights to express their grievances through protests, “they must also ensure that persons within their ranks do not disrupt the exercise or cause havoc.

“I warn miscreants to steer clear of the protests, as police will not hesitate to deal decisively with individuals found acting contrarily.

“I enjoin residents of Enugu State to remain law-abiding, vigilant, and report to the nearest police station, suspected criminals or anyone found acting in ways contrary to the peaceful conduct of the protest.

“Such reports can be rendered through 08032003702, 08086671202, 08075390883, or 08098880172”. (NAN)

By Stanley Nwanosike