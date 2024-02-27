NLC protesters converge on Ikeja, march to Alausa

Members of the Nigeria Labour Congress in Lagos converged under the Ikeja bridge early on Tuesday to begin their two-day protest over the high cost of living in the country.

Traffic on the Awolowo Road leading to the under bridge Ikeja mounted as the protesters gathered, chanting solidarity songs and displaying placards.

Recall that the National body of the NLC had on Feb. 16 declared a two-day protest over high cost of living, fixed for Feb. 27 and Feb. 28.

The protesters were seen on Tuesday in Ikeja as early as 8.00 a.m. and there was heavy police presence also seen at the Ikeja under bridge.

Speaking before the march began at 9. 15 a.m., the Lagos State Chairman, NLC, Mrs Funmi Sessi, said that the protest was against the economic hardship faced by workers and Nigerians at large.

“The price of foodstuff has gone beyond the reach of Nigerians; the price of rice has gone up and beans as well.

“The monthly salary of workers no longer takes them home, not to talk about taking care of their families.

“We are marching to the State House of Assembly to present a letter; this protest is purely organised by the NLC, with support of some affiliate bodies” she said.

She commended the security operatives led by the Commissioner of Police of Lagos State, Mr Adegoke Fayoade, who was physically present to lead the team to ensure hoodlums do not hijack the protest.

NAN reports that security operatives including police, civil defence, neighbourhood watch and LASTMA were both at the front and back of the protesters.

This was to ensure they were protected, according to the commissioner of police’s promise.

Fayoade, had on Monday met with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state ahead of the two-day protest.

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the meeting in a statement on Monday night.

Hundeyin said that the leadership of the union was invited by the Commissioner to look into all areas about the planned protest.

“The CP has equally assured that the Police will be on ground throughout the protest to ensure their security,” he said.

Hundeyin said that the NLC Chairperson in Lagos, who led the team to the command, Mrs Funmi Sessi, assured the commissioner of a peaceful protest by her members.

He said the chairperson submitted a letter of notification on the protest to the police boss.

The image maker said that the NLC protest would take off from Ikeja Under Bridge to Alausa, the seat of Lagos State Government.

Heavily armed police operatives were seen at Gani Fawehinmi Park, Ojota and other parts of Lagos on Monday, in readiness for the planned protest.

Earlier in the day, Fayoade had also been to the NLC secretariat to address some other protesters from civil society groups who took to the streets over the cost of living, according to Hundeyin in an earlier statement.

“The Commissioner of Police, Mr Fayoade addressed the protesters before the procession took off in his presence.

“The procession was peaceful and without any untoward incident,’’ Hundeyin said, adding that Fayoade personally monitored the security operation and the protest.

He stated that the protesters neither caused traffic obstruction nor got involved in violent activities.

He explained that the procession moved from Yaba area to Maryland, stressing that the police were with the protesters all the way.

“The protesters played their part well and did not obstruct traffic,”’/ Hundeyin said.(NAN)

By Esenvosa Izah