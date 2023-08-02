NLC protest: Obaseki promises N500m for poor residents

By Nefishetu Yakubu

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo, on Wednesday promised to support poor residents in the state with N500 million monthly to cushion the impacts of the prevailing economic situation caused by the fuel subsidy removal.

Obaseki made the promise while addressing members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Edo chapter, led by its chairman, Odion Olaye, during a peaceful protest in Benin.

The governor noted that his administration was sensitive to the plights of Edo people, hence the decision to dole out the amount from the state government’s coffers.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN (NAN) reports that the protesters marched through some major streets to the Edo Government House, displaying placards with different inscriptions.

Some of the inscriptions read “we demand immediate reversal of all anti-poor policies of government”, “Our refineries are in comatose; they need government attention in fixing them up” among others.

The protesters urged those in authorities to do something urgently about the hike in fuel price that had led to increase in prices of basic needs.

Obaseki said “We in Edo State are going to do our own bit.

“I have decided that every month, going forward, we will take N500 million from our own money to give to the poorest of the poor in Edo State. We are not waiting for anybody.

“Recall on May day, this year, I warned you that we are likely to face the condition we are seeing today.

“And, I advised you in that speech that you should not wait but to be proactive.

“I want to let you know that in Edo state that we are labour-friendly.

“Two years ago, we increased minimum wage because we knew that the workers were suffering and we had to do something about it.

“We know that your take home pay can no longer take you home and something must be done.

“We, in Edo state, will support your action that your wages must reflect the current realities,” he said.

Obaseki urged the federal government to give the palliative to the various local government area across the country, adding that the local governments were closer to the people,” Obaseki said.

Earlier, the state NLC chairman, Olaye, said the removal of fuel subsidy had caused hardships to Nigerian workers, and other citizens.

Olaye urged the government to fix the three refineries as it would significantly reduce the impact on the citizens.

“We decided to protest after the government failed to listen to our demands. We want the Nigerian citizens to have a breathing space.

“We are not a party to the federal government’s plan to give N8,000 to the poorest.

“It is an insult to us. It will not take us two days. Government should work on our refineries,” he said.

Among the unions present at the protest were the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, Academic Staff Union of Universities and the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

