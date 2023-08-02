NLC protest: Normalcy in Borno, Adamawa, Yobe as workers stage peaceful rallies

Normal business activities continued in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states as workers in the state observed peaceful rallies in compliance with NLC’s directive for nationwide protest over the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

In Borno, workers who gathered at the state NLC secretariat walked along the streets holding placards and chanting slogans to the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) secretariat while police provided tight security to guard against miscreants hijacking the protest.

Addressing workers, the Vice Chairman of the state NLC, Mamman Bukar, and other labour union leaders, lamented the hardship caused by the removal of fuel subsidy and urged government to meet labour demands on the issue.

They lauded the response and peaceful conduct of workers during the protest and thanked security agencies for providing the security cover for the protest march.

In Adamawa, the workers who gathered at the NLC secretariat, marched to Government House to present their letter of demands to the Governor.

The state NLC chairman, Emmanuel Fashe, who spoke on the hardship being experienced, called for the repairs of refineries to end fuel importation.

Fashe appreciated the plan by the Adamawa Government for temporary measures like the provision of N10,000 each to workers and pensioners as palliatives and subsidised shuttle buses.

Addressing the workers, Mr Amos Edgar, the Chief of Staff to Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri who represented the governor, said government understands the hardship being experienced and is working on measures to ameliorate the situation.

In Yobe, similar peaceful procession and lectures took place in Damaturu while normal business activities continued across the state. (NAN)

