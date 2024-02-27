NLC protest disrupts vehicular movement in Osun

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and civil society groups in Osun on Tuesday, staged a peaceful protest in Osogbo on the rising cost of living in the country.

The protesters who carried placards with various inscriptions such as; ‘Nigerians are hungry, ‘say no to Naira devaluation’, amongst others, converged at Osogbo Freedom Park before matching to Olaiya Junction disrupting vehicular movement in the process.

Speaking with journalists, Mr Christopher Arapasopo, Chairman, NLC in Osun, said the protest was in conformation with the directive of the national body of the union.

Arapasopo expressed the need for the Federal Government to find lasting solution to the hardship confronting Nigerians, saying “a lot of people are dying from hunger.”

He called on President Bola Tinubu to fulfil his promise of better life for Nigeria and Nigerians during the electioneering and to honour agreement signed with the organised labour.

“Nigerians are dying, Nigerians are suffering. We can’t afford to buy a carton of Indomie noodles in the market.

“Inflation is affecting virtually everything in the market. Government should come to our aid and also honour the agreement signed with organised labour,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr Kehinde Ogungangbe, President, Osun National Union of Local Government Employee (NULGE) also pleaded to the government to come to the aid of Nigerians.

Ogungbangbe said Nigerians, especially workers are hungry, saying the impact of the present hardship had become unbearable.

He said the protest was meant to let the world know that things are not going well with Nigerians.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that security agents including the police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were on ground to prevent breakdown of law and order.

NAN also observed that businesses and trading were not affected as shops, banks and markets were opened in Osogbo, the state capital. (NAN)

By Olajide Idowu