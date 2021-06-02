By Haruna Salami



President of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba has thrown his weight behind the move by the Senate to establish Federal College of Education, FCE Gwoza, Borno state as a means of reducing insecurity in the region.



Wabba spoke Wednesday at a public hearing organised by the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND on two bills establishing Federal Colleges of Education, Gwoza in Borno state and Omuo-Ekiti, Ekiti state.



The NLC president said he stands to support the bill for the establishment of FCE, Gwoza Borno state for some cogent reasons that have made it a matter of priority.

One of the reasons, according to him, is the current insecurity in the country. “One of the major issues facing our country is insecurity and all of us know that the root cause of insecurity is poverty and illiteracy.

“It is a fact that has been established. We have a sizeable number of our people that are not educated. It is been said that over 10 million children are out of school, but those adults that are also not educated and are subject to manipulation are not recorded.



“Therefore as a matter of necessity, I think it is necessary for us to continue to have the children of the poor accessing quality education and the best way they can access quality education is if we have quality teachers. I think this is what this institution is going to produce in this part of the country.



Comrade Wabba said he thinks that in order to “drive the process of recovery and re-construction of the Northeast, it is important that the foundation will be about giving the children of the poor quality education if not the rich also will not have peace.



Let me also mention it clearly that it is not only about Gwoza, the four adjourning local governments, namely, Demboa, Askira Uba, Chibok and also three local governments from Adamawa adjourning Gwoza, will also benefit directly from this College of Education.

“I think it is a matter of necessity for all the relevant agencies including the Senate to give expeditious consideration of this very important bill.



He appreciated Senator Ali Ndume, the sponsor of the bill, who he referred to as “very senior brother, representing the interest of the entire Southern Borno in the 9th Senate”, adding “I think this is very progressive and that is why we are here in large number to support this positive initiative”.



Also speaking on a memorandum she submitted in support of the bill , the Director General National Centre for Women Development, Abuja, Hon. Asabe Vilita Bashalthoug Gwoza is the biggest local government in Borno state, the headquarters is a border town of about 135 kilometres south-east of Maiduguri.



“The hardworking people of Gwoza, in particular and Borno south senatorial district, in general are predominantly farmers, entrepreneurs and artisans. Unfortunately, there is no federal educational within the senatorial district. This situation has put the people at a disadvantaged position as regards education. Our people are forced to travel long distances outside the senatorial district and state in search of federal tertiary institutions”.



Hon. Asabe Vilita said as someone from Gwoza, a former member of the 8th House of Representatives who represented Gwoza, Damboa and Chibok Federal Constituency, she sponsored a similar bill for establishment of a Federal Polytechnic in Gwoza, haven understood the urgent need for a federal institution in Gwoza that would serve the educational needs of the federal constituency as well as Borno south senatorial district and Borno state.

