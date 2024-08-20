NLC orders nationwide indefinite strike, if..

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC has directed its affiliates and State Councils to proceed on indefinite strike by midnight Tuesday if anything happened to its President, Joe Ajaero or any other officer.

This directive came on the heels of the invitation extended to Ajaero by the Police to face questioning over alleged subversion, others.

NLC said in a communique signed by Comrade Ado Sani Minjibir,” The NEC directs all affiliates and state councils to immediately commence the process of mobilizing their members across the nation. The Congress will not hesitate to take all necessary actions, including mass protests and industrial actions, to protect the integrity and independence of the labour movement. If anything happens to the President of the Congress or any other leader of the Congress in furtherance of these tendentious allegations by the State; NEC puts all its affiliates and state councils to proceed on indefinite nationwide strike action by 12:00 Midnight today.”

COMMUNIQUÉ OF THE EMERGENCY NATIONAL EXECUTIVE COUNCIL MEETING OF THE NIGERIA LABOUR CONGRESS (NLC) HELD ON TUESDAY, THE 20TH OF AUGUST, 2024

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) convened an emergency meeting to deliberate on the recent developments surrounding the invitation of the President of the Congress, Comrade Joe Ajaero, by the Nigeria Police Force. This invitation is premised on a clearly unfounded and politically motivated investigation into alleged terrorism financing, cybercrime, subversion, criminal conspiracy, and treasonable felony.

The NEC notes with grave concern that rather than extending the apology demanded by the Congress for the earlier invasion of its national headquarters by security agencies, the Nigeria Police has chosen to embark on this spurious and fortuitous journey of intimidation, harassment, and witch-hunting. This is nothing but a travesty and a blatant attempt to stifle the voice of the working people and their leadership, as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the International Labour Organization (ILO) Conventions 87 and 98.

In light of this, the NEC of the NLC resolves as follows:

We Shall Honour the Invitation: As a responsible labour centre committed to the rule of law and due process, the NLC shall honour the invitation extended to its President by the Nigeria Police but will demand for extension of time given the nature of the invitation. However, we wish to state unequivocally that this does not in any way legitimize the baseless allegations levelled against him.

Condemnation of the State’s Actions: The NEC strongly condemns the continued harassment of the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress and other Labour leaders. We view this as a calculated attempt to weaken and destabilize the labour movement, which has always stood as a bastion of democratic principles and the voice of the Nigerian masses.

Call for the State to Desist: The NEC warns the state to desist from its evil intentions and stop the ongoing witch-hunt against the leaders of the Congress forthwith. The Congress will not sit idly by while the rights and freedoms of its members and leaders are trampled upon with impunity by the State.

The NEC directs all affiliates and state councils to immediately commence the process of mobilizing their members across the nation. The Congress will not hesitate to take all necessary actions, including mass protests and industrial actions, to protect the integrity and independence of the labour movement. If anything happens to the President of the Congress or any other leader of the Congress in furtherance of these tendentious allegations by the State; NEC puts all its affiliates and state councils to proceed on indefinite nationwide strike action by 12:00 Midnight today.

The NEC calls on all civil society allies and the general populace to stand in solidarity with the Nigeria Labour Congress in this critical moment. The fight against injustice and oppression is a collective one, and we urge all Nigerians to rise in defense of our shared democratic values.

The Nigeria Labour Congress remains resolute in its commitment to defending the rights and interests of workers and the Nigerian people. We shall not be cowed or intimidated by these desperate attempts to silence us. We stand firm in our resolve to uphold justice, fairness, and the rule of law in our beloved country.

Comrade Ado Sani Minjibir

Deputy President—

NIGERIA LABOUR CONGRESS (NLC)

NATIONAL HEADQUARTERS