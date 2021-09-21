NLC lauds Gov. Sule over implementation of workers’ outstanding promotions

Comrade Yusuf Iya, Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Nasarawa, has commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule for the implementation of over 13 years outstanding promotions of civil servants in the state.

The NLC Chairman gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lafia.“I wish to on behalf of the entire working class in the state, appreciate the governor for implementing the backlog of promotions of the state public servants.“These backlogs have been hanging for over a decade, but the implementation was in partial fulfilment of one of the agreement reached between Labour and government recently,” he saidThe NLC chairman said the implementation has added value to their career that was stagnated for more than a decade.“I wish to equally draw the attention of the office of the Head of Civil service to some errors discovered in the implementation which have negative impact on some workers,”he added

.He explained that some of the errors included reduction in salaries of some civil servants instead of increment based on the promotion.

Iya noted that some civil servants were not being paid according to their latest promotion.The labour leader directed workers with challenges regarding the implementation of their promotion to forward their grievances to their various Ministries, Departments and Agencies for onward submission to the Head of Civil Service.

He also appealed to government to implement the promotions of staff of the state-owned tertiary institutions as well influence that of local government workers to avoid industrial disharmony in the state.He noted that without Local Government workers, there would be no State or Federal Government.Iya, therefore, admonished civil servants in the state to redouble their commitment to duty as a way of showing appreciation to the governor for his understanding and support. (NAN).

