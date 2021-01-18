NLC in Zamfara receives 8,000 complaints over non-remittance of deductions, says – Scribe

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Zamfara chapter, had received 8,000 letters of complaint over non-payment of pension refund, deducted from members’ salaries, Mr Bitrus Gyang, NLC State Secretary, said.

Speaking to journalists in Gusau, on Monday, Gyang explained that the complaints ranged from lack of updated records, wrong computer number or under-deductions.

He said that in spite of the complaints over non-remittance of the deductions, 70 per cent of the state civil servants, under the contributory pensions, had been paid their contributions.

The NLC scribe said that the union was working to access remittance for others, who were cleared of problems, noting that the congress was also making efforts to ensure extension of the services of the consultant, engaged for the purpose of recovering remitted pension funds.

“The union is working hand in hand with the office of the Head of Service to see how his services can be extended to recover more funds for those who were not paid,’’ he said.

Gyang assured that all those who were yet to be paid, would be settled soon, as the union was working hard to get to the bottom of the matter. (NAN)