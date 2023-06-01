NLC has no plan to embark on strike over fuel subsidy removal – Official

By Joan Nwagwu

NLC has no plans to embark on strike on Friday over withdrawal of fuel subsidy.

Mr Benson Upah, Head of Information and Public Affairs at the NLC made the declaration on Thursday in Abuja.

Upah urged members of the public to disregard stories in the rumour mill that it would call workers out on strike from June 2 as the stories did not emanate from the congress.

“Our attention has been drawn to stories circulating in the social media claiming that the NLC would begin protest action on June 2 against the increase in the pump price of petrol.

“In as much as we are outraged by this mindless price increase which is intended to bring untold hardship to Nigerians, we have no plan to start any action on June 2.

“What we do have for now are organ meetings slated for June 2 to deliberate on the price issue,’’ he stated.

Upah assured that the NLC would keep Nigerians informed on its next line of action after its meetings. (NAN)