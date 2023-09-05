NLC: Federal, state workers, others join nationwide warning strike in Bauchi 

By Ahmed Kaigama

The Federal, state and the private sector workers as well as unions in Bauchi State on Tuesday, joined the two days nationwide warning strike called by the Nigeria Labor Congress (NLC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) which monitored the strike in the state, reported that the state was partially locked down.

This is occasioned by the compliance by both the federal as well as state workers, banks and motor parks on the directive of the NLC national body.

Mr Maikudi Ibrahim, Chairman Negotiation Council (JNC) of the NLC in the state, said workers had complied with the warning strike.

“We monitored the strike in the state capital and it was successful.

“Federal and State secretariats are closed, motor parks, banks, unions and workers associations have complied with the ongoing strike.

“Workers have been badly affected by the economic crisis, as a result of the hike in the pump price of petrol in the name of subsidy removal.”

Meanwhile, Mr Samuel Nanpe, a civil servant said the strike was necessary to press home the demand of workers in the country.

“We want the government to adjust our wages automatically in line with the existing economic realities for us to sustain our livelihood.

“Workers have been financially embarrassed as against the provisions of the general order of the civil service rules and regulations,” he said.

Another worker, Mrs Lydia Agabus, urged the NLC to pursue the struggle for an immediate solution to help civil servants navigate the hardship posed by the fuel subsidy removal to a logical conclusion.

“As we join the strike, the NLC must not disappoint Nigerians, the labour movement has our collective support because we are suffering,” she said.(NAN)

