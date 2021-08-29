NLC endorses ICPSP for workers

Lagos chapter of the NLC on Sunday urged workers to join the Institute of Corporate and Public Sector Professionals (ICPSP) to further develop themselves.

Mrs Agnes Sessi, Chairperson of the chapter, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the side-lines of ICPSP’s second national conference and induction of new members in Lagos.

Sessi, who is also a Matron of the institute, said public and corporate sector professionals in the 21st century needed to improve their capacity to meet international global standards.

She added that the institute has such platform for their need.

The NLC chairperson expressed satisfaction that affiliates of the NLC from the public and private sector were represented at the institute to build their capacities and to promote professionalism.

“Several members of our unions were inducted into various levels of the institute’s membership because there are so many opportunities and advantages to benefit as a member.

“We also expect members to, in-turn, contribute their quota to the society so that it can be a win-win situation.

“Twenty-first century workers cannot afford to be redundant; they must personally invest in themselves and be ready to learn and re-learn to remain relevant in the present and future work space,’’ she said .

Earlier, Dr Folashade Airebamien, president of the institute, announced that 67 new members were inducted into the Honorary Fellow, Fellow Associate, Affiliate and Graduate Members of the institute.

“We are inducting 10 Honorary Fellows, 37 Fellows, eight Associates, one Affiliate and 11 Graduate Members,’’ she said.

According to her, the rapid increase of the institutes’ membership strength was achieved through unrelenting hard work, improvement to professional practices and contribution to national development.

The theme of the conference is: “Institutions and Accountability: Taking Forward Unfinished National Agenda.’’

NAN reports that ICPSP is a non-profit membership and research organisation for corporate and public sector professionals.

The institute is dedicated to supporting professionals whose daily effort impacts on peoples’ lives in ways that are felt far beyond the workplace.

It helps to create better managers and leaders and in turn, a better society. (NAN)

